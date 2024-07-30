Padres start 2-game series with the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (63-44, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (57-51, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (8-6, 3.47 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Padres: Matt Waldron (6-9, 3.64 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -137, Padres +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday to begin a two-game series.

San Diego has a 26-28 record in home games and a 57-51 record overall. The Padres have a 26-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles is 63-44 overall and 29-24 in road games. The Dodgers have a 43-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the ninth time these teams square off this season. The Padres are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 17 doubles and 18 home runs while hitting .301 for the Padres. Kyle Higashioka is 8-for-31 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has a .314 batting average to lead the Dodgers, and has 28 doubles, four triples and 32 home runs. Gavin Lux is 13-for-28 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .285 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .247 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Padres: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press