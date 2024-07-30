Rockies look to break losing streak in game against the Angels

Colorado Rockies (38-69, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (46-60, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Cal Quantrill (7-7, 4.09 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (3-10, 5.12 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -135, Rockies +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies, on a four-game losing streak, play the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 46-60 record overall and a 23-32 record in home games. The Angels are 30-16 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Colorado is 38-69 overall and 14-40 in road games. The Rockies have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .401.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zachary Neto has 13 home runs, 21 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .256 for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 11-for-27 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Brenton Doyle has 18 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 20-for-45 with four doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Angels: Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Brenton Doyle: day-to-day (finger), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press