Spiers dominant in return, Cubs’ Pearson ejected for pitch to Stephenson’s head as Reds win 7-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Carson Spiers allowed one hit in five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list, and the Cincinnati Reds homered three times in a 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday night.

Cubs reliever Nate Pearson and manager Craig Counsell were ejected in the eighth inning after Pearson hit Tyler Stephenson in the helmet, one pitch after he allowed a homer to Jeimer Candelario. Stephenson took exception to the beaning while being partially restrained by catcher Miguel Amaya.

Stephenson remained in the game.

“It is scary,” Reds manager David Bell said. “He’s fine, thankfully.”

Pearson was ejected following a discussion by the umpires, and Counsell was tossed after he came out to argue.

“Guys getting hit in the head is not good, not good at all, (whether it’s) their team, our team,” Counsell said. “There’s just no intent there.”

TJ Friedl hit a three-run homer for the Reds and Will Benson hit a two-run shot, his career-best 12th of the season. Both came against Cubs starter Jameson Taillon (7-6), a possible trade target for contending clubs, who allowed a season-high six earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. His ERA rose from 2.96 to 3.35.

“There’s been a little but of noise and stuff,” Taillon said. “I’m human and I’m aware of it. At the same time, I did all my normal work and when you’re out there, it’s the last thing you think about when you’re between the lines.”

Ian Happ’s first-inning single was the Cubs’ only hit off Spiers (4-2), who retired his final 12 batters in his first start since July 12. He had been sidelined with a right shoulder impingement. Spiers threw 68 pitches.

“His first time back, we were looking at 50 to 60 pitches, maybe,” Bell said. “He went above and beyond that. It’s good to know Carson’s healthy.”

Friedl’s homer in the fifth made it 6-0. It was his first longball since June 14 after he missed 25 games with a right hamstring strain.

“Homers with runners on base can be the factor that wins or loses games,” Taillon said. “Made a couple bad pitches that I paid for. That kind of did us in.”

Four Reds relievers finished a three-hitter. Chicago’s Michael Busch homered off Buck Farmer in the ninth.

“We didn’t swing the bats well tonight,” Counsell said. “When we hit the ball hard, their outfielders made some nice plays.”

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: RHP Adbert Alzolay (right flexor strain) didn’t recover well from his start on Tuesday and will return to Chicago to be evaluated by doctors.

Reds: RHP Yosver Zulueta was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room for Spiers.

UP NEXT

Left-hander Justin Steele (2-4, 3.08 ERA) goes for the Cubs. The Reds had not announced a starter to take the spot of Frankie Montas, who was traded to Milwaukee late Tuesday.

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press