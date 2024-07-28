Dodgers aim to stop road losing streak, play the Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers (62-44, first in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (55-49, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: River Ryan (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, two strikeouts); Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (4-8, 5.65 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -125, Dodgers +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to stop their four-game road losing streak in a matchup against the Houston Astros.

Houston has a 30-21 record in home games and a 55-49 record overall. Astros hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the ninth-best percentage in MLB play.

Los Angeles has gone 28-24 on the road and 62-44 overall. The Dodgers have the 10th-best team ERA in the majors at 3.81.

The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 20 home runs, 44 walks and 54 RBI while hitting .300 for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 14-for-37 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 28 doubles, four triples and 32 home runs for the Dodgers. Gavin Lux is 12-for-29 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .257 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press