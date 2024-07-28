Padres bring road win streak into matchup with the Orioles

San Diego Padres (57-50, second in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (61-43, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Randy Vasquez (3-5, 4.17 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Orioles: Albert Suarez (5-4, 3.48 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -155, Padres +130; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep a seven-game road win streak going when they visit the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore is 61-43 overall and 30-24 in home games. The Orioles have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .252.

San Diego has a 57-50 record overall and a 31-22 record in road games. Padres hitters are batting a collective .263, the best team batting average in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander is second on the Orioles with 47 extra base hits (16 doubles, two triples and 29 home runs). Colton Cowser is 13-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar leads the Padres with 18 home runs while slugging .495. Xander Bogaerts is 21-for-41 with three doubles, a triple and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by five runs

Padres: 8-2, .294 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jorge Mateo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press