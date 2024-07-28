Angels host the Athletics on home losing streak

Oakland Athletics (44-63, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (45-60, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (2-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (6-7, 3.51 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -128, Athletics +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to end their three-game home losing streak with a victory against the Oakland Athletics.

Los Angeles has a 22-32 record in home games and a 45-60 record overall. The Angels have a 30-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Oakland is 44-63 overall and 18-36 on the road. The Athletics have hit 138 total home runs to rank fourth in MLB play.

The teams square off Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Athletics lead the season series 8-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles with 15 home runs while slugging .393. Nolan Schanuel is 10-for-29 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 19 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs while hitting .294 for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 20-for-42 with five doubles, two triples and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .214 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Athletics: 8-2, .294 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (hand), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press