Rockies take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Giants

Colorado Rockies (38-68, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (52-55, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-6, 4.70 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Giants: Jordan Hicks (4-7, 4.01 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -213, Rockies +177; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to stop their three-game losing streak with a win against the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has gone 31-22 at home and 52-55 overall. The Giants have a 35-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Colorado has a 14-39 record in road games and a 38-68 record overall. The Rockies are sixth in the NL with 116 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Sunday is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Giants have a 9-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 27 doubles and 15 home runs for the Giants. Tyler Fitzgerald is 14-for-32 with two doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Brenton Doyle has 18 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 19-for-44 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .242 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.80 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (wrist), Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press