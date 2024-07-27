Dodgers take road losing streak into matchup with the Astros

Los Angeles Dodgers (62-43, first in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (54-49, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 4.40 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Astros: Ronel Blanco (9-5, 2.75 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -139, Dodgers +117; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Houston Astros looking to stop a three-game road slide.

Houston is 29-21 in home games and 54-49 overall. Astros hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in MLB play.

Los Angeles is 28-23 on the road and 62-43 overall. The Dodgers have a 42-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 20 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Astros. Jake Meyers is 9-for-39 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 67 RBI while hitting .288 for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 13-for-38 with five doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .249 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .258 batting average, 4.40 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press