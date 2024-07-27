Padres visit the Orioles on 6-game road win streak

San Diego Padres (56-50, second in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (61-42, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (8-6, 3.28 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 135 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-6, 4.43 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -118, Padres -102; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep a six-game road win streak going when they take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore is 30-23 in home games and 61-42 overall. The Orioles have the highest team slugging percentage in the majors at .451.

San Diego has a 56-50 record overall and a 30-22 record on the road. The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.02.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson leads the Orioles with a .284 batting average, and has 20 doubles, five triples, 28 home runs, 52 walks and 63 RBI. Anthony Santander is 14-for-43 with six home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a .310 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 19 doubles, two triples and three home runs. Xander Bogaerts is 18-for-36 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

Padres: 7-3, .275 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jorge Mateo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: day-to-day (shin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press