Athletics take 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Angels

Oakland Athletics (43-63, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (45-59, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mitch Spence (6-6, 4.67 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (8-8, 2.91 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -123, Athletics +104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics visit the Los Angeles Angels trying to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Los Angeles has a 22-31 record in home games and a 45-59 record overall. The Angels are 29-16 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Oakland has gone 17-36 on the road and 43-63 overall. The Athletics have a 23-43 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams match up this season. The Athletics are up 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Adell leads the Angels with 15 home runs while slugging .385. Logan O’Hoppe is 10-for-36 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Shea Langeliers has 11 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 13-for-38 with two doubles and seven home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .219 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by six runs

Athletics: 7-3, .298 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (hand), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press