Rojas, Moore, Robles hit consecutive HRs in 1st, Mariners beat White Sox 10-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Rojas, Dylan Moore and Victor Robles hit consecutive homers in Seattle’s eight-run first inning and the Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 10-0 on Friday night to end a three-game slide.

George Kirby pitched seven strong innings and Jorge Polanco added a two-run drive in the fourth as Seattle won for just the second time in 10 games and handed the major-league worst White Sox their 12th straight loss. The Mariners entered one game behind first-place Houston in the AL West after once having a 10-game lead in the division.

The Mariners hadn’t gone deep back-to-back this season until they teed off against Chicago rookie Drew Thorpe, scoring all eight runs against the right-hander with two outs. Seattle last hit three straight homers on June 21, 2022, at Oakland.

Kirby (8-7) allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked one in coasting to his first win in a month. Mitch Garver, batting .177, reached base five times with three hits and two walks.

The Mariners already led 3-0 when Rojas connected for a three-run drive into the right-field bullpen off Thorpe’s center-cut fastball. Moore and Robles followed with solo shots to chase the 23-year-old from his eighth major league start.

Jason Vosler got the rally started with a two-run single. Garver followed with an RBI double.

The White Sox (27-79) have lost 18 of 21 and are 52 or more games under .500 for the first time they were 49-102 in 1932. Chicago has matched the 1962 Mets for the worst record through 106 games and is on pace to equal the expansion New York club for 120 losses, the most since the 19th century.

Tommy Pham had three of Chicago’s seven hits.

The Mariners entered having scored two runs or fewer in seven of their previous eight games, but didn’t wait for the arrival of All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena to kick-start their offense. Arozarena was added via trade from Tampa Bay late on Thursday and reliever Yimi García was acquired from Toronto on Friday. Both are expected to join the Mariners on Saturday.

Thorpe (3-2), acquired in a trade that sent Dylan Cease to San Diego, entered with a 3.03 ERA. The 6-foot-4 righty had allowed five runs over 30 1/3 innings in his previous five outings for a 1.48 ERA over the span.

In this one, Thorpe allowed eight runs and six hits, walking two while getting only two outs.

ADDED DEAL

Seattle also dealt RHP Ryne Stanek to the Mets for minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas on Friday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Gregory Santos, who suffered a knee injury on Wednesday, had an MRI “that came back OK,” and he could be available for Saturday’s game, manager Scott Servais said.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (4-1, 2.54) takes the mound against White Sox RHP Erick Fedde (7-3, 2.98) on Saturday night.

