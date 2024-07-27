Fairchild’s one-out, 10th-inning RBI double lifts Reds over Rays 3-2 View Photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Stuart Fairchild delivered Cincinnati’s first hit since the fourth-inning, a one-out double that snapped a 10th-inning tie and gave the Reds a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

Jeimer Candelario drove in Cincinnati’s other runs with a first-inning double. Nick Martinez (4-5) worked two scoreless innings, and closer Alexis Diaz earned his 20th save in 22 chances for the Reds, who have won three in a row after losing three straight coming out of the All-Star break.

“Finding a way to get it done,” manager David Bell said.

“Every game is huge at this point,” Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo said. “We know where we’re at and we know what’s at stake.”

The Rays played for the first time since trading star outfielder Randy Arozarena to Seattle. The team made another move that could hinder its chances of making the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season, dealing starting pitcher Zach Eflin to Baltimore before taking the field against the Reds.

Arozarena watched a portion of the game from a seat in the left field stands, near a couple of sections at Tropicana Field once dubbed as “Randy Land.” The sections were especially popular on Friday nights, when fans purchasing tickets in the designated area also received free Arozarena theme T-shirts.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said he noticed Arozarena was at the game.

“I just gave him a big hug a minute ago. I want him to go and enjoy the new team,” Cash said. “That was a nice thing he did to go and see a bunch of his fans out in left field.”

The Reds managed just two hits off Shane Baz — Candelario’s two-run double in the first inning and Tyler Stephenson’s single in the fourth. Fairchild doubled down the left field line against Manuel Rodriguez (1-2) to put Cincinnati ahead for good.

Tampa Bay scored off Lodolo twice in the second, with Jose Siri grounding to shortstop to drive in one run and Jose Caballero following with a RBI single that made it 2-2. The Reds starter allowed two runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF TJ Friedl (right hamstring strain) was activated from the 10-day injured list and rookie OF Rece Hinds, who homered five times in his first six major league games, was optioned to Triple-A Louisville.

Rays: LHP Jeffrey Springs, who’s rehabbing from elbow reconstruction surgery, is expected return for the injured list and start Tuesday or Wednesday against the Miami Marlins. … RHP Ryan Pepiot (right knee infection) is expected to throw off a mound this weekend or early next week.

UP NEXT

Lefty Andrew Abbott (9-6, 3.19 ERA) starts for Cincinnati in the middle game of the weekend series that continues Saturday. The Rays will counter with right-hander Zack Littell (3-7, 4.46).

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer