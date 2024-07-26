Padres bring 5-game win streak into matchup with the Orioles

San Diego Padres (55-50, second in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (61-41, first in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Adam Mazur (0-0); Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez (12-4, 3.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 120 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -208, Padres +172; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will attempt to build upon a five-game win streak with a victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore is 61-41 overall and 30-22 at home. The Orioles lead the AL with 160 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

San Diego is 29-22 in road games and 55-50 overall. The Padres are 40-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has a .284 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 19 doubles, five triples and 28 home runs. Anthony Santander is 14-for-41 with five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar ranks second on the Padres with 33 extra base hits (17 doubles and 16 home runs). Kyle Higashioka is 10-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Padres: 6-4, .261 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jorge Mateo: 10-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: day-to-day (shin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press