Astros start 3-game series against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (62-42, first in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (53-49, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Gavin Stone (9-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (8-5, 3.63 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -124, Dodgers +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin a three-game series.

Houston is 53-49 overall and 28-21 at home. Astros hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in the majors.

Los Angeles has a 28-22 record in road games and a 62-42 record overall. The Dodgers are 35-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with 20 home runs while slugging .548. Jake Meyers is 7-for-40 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 27 doubles, four triples and 31 home runs for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .263 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (groin), Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press