Rockies play the Giants after Rodgers’ 4-hit game

Colorado Rockies (38-65, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (49-55, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-3, 5.63 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (5-4, 3.86 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -182, Rockies +151; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the San Francisco Giants after Brendan Rodgers had four hits on Wednesday in a 20-7 win over the Red Sox.

San Francisco is 28-22 at home and 49-55 overall. The Giants have a 31-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Colorado has a 38-65 record overall and a 14-36 record in road games. The Rockies have a 24-8 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Friday for the 10th time this season. The Giants lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman leads the Giants with a .234 batting average, and has 25 doubles, 14 home runs, 49 walks and 45 RBI. Mike Yastrzemski is 12-for-33 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

Ezequiel Tovar leads the Rockies with 47 extra base hits (28 doubles, two triples and 17 home runs). Mike Toglia is 12-for-37 with three doubles, five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.81 ERA, even run differential

Rockies: 5-5, .262 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Wilmer Flores: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

Rockies: German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press