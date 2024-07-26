Athletics face the Angels with 1-0 series lead

Oakland Athletics (42-63, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (45-58, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-0); Angels: Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.66 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Athletics -133, Angels +113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 45-58 record overall and a 22-30 record in home games. Angels hitters are batting a collective .235, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Oakland has a 16-36 record in road games and a 42-63 record overall. The Athletics have hit 135 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Athletics hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 45 RBI for the Angels. Willie Calhoun is 5-for-31 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

JJ Bleday has 30 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 36 RBI while hitting .235 for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 19-for-37 with five doubles, two triples and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .229 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by four runs

Athletics: 7-3, .298 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Mason Miller: 15-Day IL (hand), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press