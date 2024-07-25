Dodgers meet the Giants with 2-1 series lead

San Francisco Giants (49-54, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (61-42, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-8, 3.59 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -191, Giants +160; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

Los Angeles has a 61-42 record overall and a 33-20 record at home. The Dodgers have a 25-6 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

San Francisco has a 21-32 record in road games and a 49-54 record overall. The Giants have a 26-40 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Thursday is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Dodgers have an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 26 doubles, four triples and 30 home runs for the Dodgers. Gavin Lux is 11-for-29 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman has 25 doubles and 14 home runs for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 13-for-33 with three doubles, two triples and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.30 ERA, even run differential

Giants: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.66 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: 10-Day IL (forearm), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

