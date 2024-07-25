Angels host the Athletics, aim to continue home win streak

Oakland Athletics (41-63, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (45-57, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ross Stripling (0-0); Angels: Kenny Rosenberg (0-0, 6.30 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -111, Athletics -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they take on the Oakland Athletics.

Los Angeles has a 22-29 record in home games and a 45-57 record overall. Angels hitters are batting a collective .235, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Oakland has a 41-63 record overall and a 15-36 record in road games. The Athletics have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .398.

Thursday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Athletics are up 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Rengifo has 12 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Angels. Mickey Moniak is 10-for-32 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Shea Langeliers has nine doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 17-for-36 with four doubles, two triples and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .223 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .288 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press