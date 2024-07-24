Steer drives in 3 with 3 hits as Reds beat Winans, Braves 9-4 in first game of split doubleheader

ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Steer drove in three runs with three extra-base hits, Elly De La Cruz also had three hits, including a home run, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the slumping Atlanta Braves 9-4 on Wednesday in the first game of a split doubleheader.

Steer drove in a run with a first-inning triple off Allan Winans (0-2) and had a two-run double in the fourth. Steer added another double and scored two runs. Jake Fraley also had three hits, including a two-run homer in the first.

Cincinnati has won the first two games of the series.

“I think we’re just finding a way to play good baseball against good teams,” Steer said. “I think it’s as simple as that.”

Steer said the Reds, who had 12 hits, were “spraying line drives all over the field.”

Winans gave up seven runs in only 2 2/3 innings in Atlanta’s fourth consecutive loss. The Braves may look to boost their depleted rotation before the July 30 trade deadline.

Atlanta has lost two prominent starting pitchers to injuries. All-Star left-hander Max Fried was added to the 15-day injured list with forearm neuritis, a nerve inflammation, on Sunday. Ace right-hander Spencer Strider had season-ending Tommy John surgery in April.

Braves All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies is expected to miss about eight weeks with a fractured left wrist. Reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. was lost with a season-ending knee injury in May, and Michael Harris II has been on the injured list since June 15 with a hamstring injury.

With the losses and injuries mounting, the Braves, who lead the NL wild-card standings, held a players-only meeting on Tuesday.

“It’s a hard game,” center fielder Jarred Kelenic said. “These stretches happen. … It’s pretty easy to get down and get negative. I feel the talent we have in our clubhouse is second to none and we have our fair share of leaders in the clubhouse to keep us on the right track.”

The Braves left the bases loaded in the third and fifth innings and stranded 11 runners overall.

Reds right-hander Frankie Montas allowed four runs on 10 hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. Montas loaded the bases with one-out walks to Orlando Arcia and Zack Short in the fifth. Left-hander Sam Moll (2-1) struck out Kelenic and Nacho Alvarez Jr. to end the inning.

Cincinnati had three stolen bases, including two by De La Cruz, who leads the majors with 51.

Tuesday night’s game was postponed by rain, forcing a second game to be added to Wednesday’s schedule.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Winans was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and LHP Dylan Dodd was optioned to Gwinnett. … Harris (left hamstring strain) worked out on the field and may be moving closer to a rehab assignment.

UP NEXT

Reds: Following a day off on Thursday, LHP Nick Lodolo (8-3, 3.51 ERA) is scheduled to start when Cincinnati opens a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Friday night.

Braves: The Braves may recall another starting pitcher on Thursday, when they open a four-game series at the New York Mets, who have listed RHP Luis Severino (7-3, 3.58) as their starter.

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer