Astros look to stop 3-game losing streak, play the Athletics

Houston Astros (52-49, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (41-62, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (8-6, 4.14 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 110 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (7-7, 4.49 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -137, Athletics +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros head into the matchup with the Oakland Athletics after losing three straight games.

Oakland has a 26-26 record in home games and a 41-62 record overall. The Athletics are 27-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Houston has a 24-28 record on the road and a 52-49 record overall. The Astros have gone 7-17 in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with a .291 batting average, and has 19 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 39 walks and 69 RBI. Lawrence Butler is 18-for-36 with five home runs and 17 RBI over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has 24 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 54 RBI for the Astros. Jake Meyers is 8-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .287 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Astros: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press