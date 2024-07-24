Angels bring win streak into matchup with the Mariners

Los Angeles Angels (44-57, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (53-50, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Griffin Canning (3-10, 5.28 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-10, 3.55 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -163, Angels +138; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 31-22 record at home and a 53-50 record overall. The Mariners are seventh in the AL with 112 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Los Angeles has a 22-28 record on the road and a 44-57 record overall. The Angels have gone 30-13 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Angels lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 20 home runs while slugging .418. Julio Rodriguez is 14-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Jo Adell leads Los Angeles with 15 home runs while slugging .394. Zachary Neto is 12-for-31 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .194 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Angels: 7-3, .222 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: J.P. Crawford: 10-Day IL (hand), Julio Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (abductor), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press