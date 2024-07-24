Padres take 3-game win streak into matchup with the Nationals

San Diego Padres (53-50, second in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (47-54, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Waldron (5-9, 3.59 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Nationals: Mitchell Parker (5-5, 3.90 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Padres -124, Nationals +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Washington Nationals.

Washington has gone 23-25 in home games and 47-54 overall. The Nationals have a 33-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Diego is 53-50 overall and 27-22 in road games. The Padres are 39-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Padres are up 4-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Garcia has a .275 batting average to lead the Nationals, and has 17 doubles and 11 home runs. Juan Yepez is 15-for-37 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Jake Cronenworth has 19 doubles, two triples and 14 home runs for the Padres. Kyle Higashioka is 8-for-34 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .239 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Padres: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press