Chisholm, Gordon and Sánchez power Marlins to a 6-3 win over the Orioles

Chisholm, Gordon and Sánchez power Marlins to a 6-3 win over the Orioles View Photo

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Nick Gordon each drove in two runs, Jesús Sánchez homered and Kyle Tyler and four relievers held Baltimore without a run after the third inning as the Miami Marlins beat the Orioles 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Baltimore, which slipped into a tie with Cleveland for the best record in the American League at 60-40, was slowed after losing second baseman Jorge Mateo and starting pitcher Albert Suárez due to injuries in the third inning.

Mateo collided with shortstop Gunnar Henderson as they dove to catch a grounder off the bat of Jesús Sánchez behind the second base bag and left because of left elbow pain.

Suárez’s outing ended when Miami’s next hitter, Otto López, hit a comebacker that deflected the pitcher’s right foot and rolled near the Marlins’ dugout on the third-base side for a single that loaded the bases.

Chisholm had two hits, including a two-run double that capped a four-run second inning and put Miami ahead 4-1. Sánchez led off the inning with a 429-foot homer, his 12th of the season, and Gordon added a run-scoring single.

Josh Bell and Otto López each had a pair of singles for the Marlins, who have the worst record in the National League at 36-65.

Tyler, promoted from Triple-A Tuesday, struck out five and allowed three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. A.J. Puk (4-8) pitched two perfect innings of relief for the win. Tanner Scott closed with a scoreless ninth for his 17th save.

Suárez (5-4) gave up six runs and eight hits in two-plus innings.

The Orioles scored two runs in the third on RBI singles by Ryan O’Hearn and Colton Cowser, before the Marlins extended their lead to 6-3 in the bottom half of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Xavier Edwards sacrifice fly and Gordon’s RBI groundout.

Jordan Westburg’s run-scoring single in the first provided an early lead for Baltimore, which leads the majors in homers with 157 but didn’t have another hit after O’Hearn’s two-out single in the fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Josh Simpson (left elbow neuritis) threw a 35-pitch bullpen Tuesday and could be scheduled for two additional bullpens before he progresses to throw live batting practice. … RHP Yonny Chirinos was designated for assignment to make room Tyler’ on the roster.

UP NEXT

The Orioles have not announced a starter for the second game of the series Wednesday. The Marlins will go with RHP Edward Cabrera (1-3, 7.36 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb