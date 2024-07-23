Dodgers host the Giants on 4-game home win streak

San Francisco Giants (48-53, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (60-41, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jordan Hicks (4-6, 3.79 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Dodgers: Landon Knack (1-2, 3.23 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -141, Giants +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers will try to keep a four-game home win streak alive when they face the San Francisco Giants.

Los Angeles has gone 32-19 at home and 60-41 overall. The Dodgers have the second-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .439.

San Francisco is 48-53 overall and 20-31 on the road. The Giants have gone 30-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the 11th time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers are ahead 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 25 doubles, four triples and 30 home runs while hitting .313 for the Dodgers. Gavin Lux is 10-for-29 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Matt Chapman has 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 43 RBI for the Giants. Tyler Fitzgerald is 6-for-17 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .241 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (forearm), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press