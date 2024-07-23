Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros meet in game 2 of series

Houston Astros (52-48, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (40-62, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Bloss (0-0, 4.70 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, six strikeouts); Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (1-1, 3.44 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -132, Athletics +111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Houston Astros, leading the series 1-0.

Oakland is 25-26 at home and 40-62 overall. Athletics hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Houston has a 24-27 record in road games and a 52-48 record overall. The Astros have a 42-15 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Astros lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 19 doubles, two triples and 22 home runs for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 17-for-37 with three doubles, a triple and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 45 extra base hits (23 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs). Jake Meyers is 8-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Astros: 6-4, .237 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press