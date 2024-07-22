Mariners host the Angels to begin 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (42-57, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (53-48, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Tyler Anderson (8-8, 2.97 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (7-7, 3.63 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -164, Angels +138; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Angels to open a three-game series.

Seattle has a 53-48 record overall and a 31-20 record at home. The Mariners have a 21-12 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Los Angeles has a 20-28 record on the road and a 42-57 record overall. The Angels have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .236.

The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 20 home runs while slugging .422. Julio Rodriguez is 14-for-32 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Jo Adell is fourth on the Angels with 24 extra base hits (eight doubles, a triple and 15 home runs). Zachary Neto is 14-for-35 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .231 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Angels: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Ryne Stanek: day-to-day (back), Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (abductor), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (calf), Griffin Canning: day-to-day (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (hand), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press