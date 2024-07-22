Astros meet the Athletics after Alvarez hit for the cycle

Houston Astros (52-47, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (39-62, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Spencer Arrighetti (4-7, 5.63 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Athletics: Hogan Harris (1-3, 3.40 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -148, Athletics +124; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics after Yordan Alvarez hit for the cycle against the Mariners on Sunday.

Oakland has a 24-26 record at home and a 39-62 record overall. The Athletics have gone 21-42 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Houston is 24-26 in road games and 52-47 overall. The Astros are 7-17 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Astros lead the season series 6-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 19 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 67 RBI for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 16-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 RBI over the past 10 games.

Alvarez leads Houston with 20 home runs while slugging .545. Jake Meyers is 7-for-37 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .281 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Astros: 6-4, .228 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Victor Caratini: 10-Day IL (hip), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (neck), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Tucker: 10-Day IL (shin), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (forearm), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press