Chisholm’s go-ahead homer lifts Marlins to 4-2 win over Mets

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a three-run homer, Jake Burger also went deep and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 4-2 on Sunday.

Vidal Bruján had his second career three-hit game for the National League-worst Marlins, who are 5-4 against the NL East rival Mets this season.

Declan Cronin (2-2) threw 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief against his hometown team. A.J. Puk and Calvin Faucher blanked the Mets for an inning apiece before Tanner Scott closed with a perfect ninth for his 16th save.

Miami’s Nick Fortes committed three throwing errors, a first by a catcher in club history.

The Mets struck out 14 times and went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.

Chisholm’s three-run drive in the fourth inning gave Miami a 3-1 lead. He sent a slider from rookie starter Christian Scott (0-3) into the Mets’ bullpen in right field for his 13th homer.

New York narrowed the gap on J.D. Martinez’s run-scoring single in the fifth before Burger connected for a 412-foot solo shot off Adrian Houser in the seventh.

Marlins starter Trevor Rogers was lifted after 4 2/3 innings. The left-hander gave up two runs (one earned) and five hits. He walked two and struck out five.

Luis Torrens’ sacrifice fly in the fourth put the Mets ahead 1-0 after Pete Alonso and Mark Vientos hit one-out singles. Fortes tried to pick off Vientos at first base, but the throw struck Vientos on the helmet, allowing Alonso to advance to third.

Vientos stayed on the ground briefly and was tended to by a Mets athletic trainer but remained in the game.

Scott allowed three runs and seven hits over four innings. The right-hander walked two and struck out four. He is winless in nine major league starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (shoulder) threw 79 pitches over three innings Saturday for Triple-A Syracuse in his fourth minor league rehab outing. He allowed five runs and eight hits. If all goes well over the next few days, Senga is expected to make his season debut for the Mets on Friday at home against Atlanta. … LHP Jose Quintana was back with the club after spending the previous two days at the team hotel in Miami because of a fever.

UP NEXT

Mets LHP David Peterson (4-0, 3.09 ERA) starts the finale of the four-game series Monday against RHP Yonny Chirinos (0-1, 5.76).

