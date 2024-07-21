Springer hits 2 HRs and Clement gets tiebreaking hit as Blue Jays beat Tigers 5-4 to avoid sweep

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit two home runs, including the 58th leadoff shot of his career, and the Toronto Blue Jays avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Detroit Tigers 5-4 on Sunday.

Ernie Clement delivered a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning and Toronto outfielder Daulton Varsho made a sensational leaping catch at the wall with two runners on to preserve the one-run lead in the eighth.

Springer went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Clement reached base three times as the Blue Jays won for the second time in seven meetings with Detroit this season.

Justyn-Henry Malloy hit his first career grand slam off Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman, a two-out drive in the fifth, but the Tigers couldn’t extend a four-game winning streak.

Springer connected off Keider Montero (1-3) in the first, then drove in Clement with a one-out shot in the third. The home runs were his 12th and 13th of the year.

It was Springer’s second multi-homer game this season and the 23rd of his career.

Springer is second to Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson (81) on baseball’s all-time list for leadoff home runs. Springer has hit 19 since joining the Blue Jays before the 2021 season.

Malloy’s slam, his sixth homer of the season, put Detroit up 4-3, but Spencer Horwitz tied it with an RBI single off Montero in the bottom half.

Clement restored Toronto’s lead with a two-out single off right-hander Will Vest in the sixth.

Gausman (8-8) allowed four runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings to win consecutive starts for the first time since beating Detroit on May 23 and the White Sox on May 28.

Génesis Cabrera got two outs but exited after putting runners at first and second in the eighth. Chad Green came on to face Carson Kelly, who hit a drive to deep left. Varsho jumped above the scoreboard to make the catch.

Green got five outs for his seventh save in seven chances.

Montero allowed five runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Detroit put RHP Reese Olson on the 15-day injured list because of a strained shoulder. Olson left Saturday’s start after two innings.

ROSTER MOVES

The Tigers selected the contract of utilityman Bligh Madris from Triple-A Toledo and recalled LHP Easton Lucas from Triple-A. To make room for Madris on the 40-man roster, OF Kerry Carpenter (back) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.41 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday at Cleveland against RHP Carlos Carrasco (3-7, 5.02).

Blue Jays: RHP José Berríos (8-7, 4.01 ERA) starts Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series against Tampa Bay. The Rays had not announced a scheduled starter.

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press