Angels play the Athletics looking to break road losing streak

Los Angeles Angels (41-57, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (39-61, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Athletics: Joey Estes (4-4, 5.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Athletics -137, Angels +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels travel to the Oakland Athletics looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

Oakland has a 24-25 record in home games and a 39-61 record overall. Athletics hitters have a collective .394 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 41-57 record overall and a 19-28 record in road games. The Angels are 26-15 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Sunday for the ninth time this season. The Athletics lead the season series 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has nine doubles, two triples and 18 home runs for the Athletics. Brent Rooker is 17-for-35 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Logan O’Hoppe has 13 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Angels. Zachary Neto is 13-for-35 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .303 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Angels: 4-6, .213 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Wilson: day-to-day (undisclosed), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (calf), Griffin Canning: day-to-day (elbow), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (hand), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press