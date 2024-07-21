Dodgers try to sweep series against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (53-44, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (58-41, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (6-7, 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 110 strikeouts); Dodgers: James Paxton (7-2, 4.38 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -120, Red Sox +100; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox play the final game of a three-game series. The Dodgers can sweep the series with a victory.

Los Angeles has a 30-19 record at home and a 58-41 record overall. The Dodgers have a 46-12 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Boston has a 53-44 record overall and a 29-19 record on the road. The Red Sox have gone 44-19 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 29 home runs while slugging .632. Will Smith is 11-for-38 with a double, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers ranks second on the Red Sox with 45 extra base hits (18 doubles, four triples and 23 home runs). Tyler O’Neill is 11-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .236 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .275 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee ), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press