Clear
89.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Clayton Kershaw set to make first start of the season for the Dodgers on Thursday against the Giants

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Baseball Dodgers Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw set to make first start of the season for the Dodgers on Thursday against the Giants

Photo Icon View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw is set to make his first start of the season for the Los Angeles on Thursday.

Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday night after a 7-6, 11-inning victory over Boston that Kershaw would take the mound for the series finale against San Francisco.

The 36-year old Kershaw, a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, had surgery on his left shoulder in November. He signed a one-year contract, with an option for 2025.

In a rehabilitation start Friday night for Triple-A Oklahoma City, Kershaw went four innings. He allowed three runs on six hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

He threw three innings in a rehab start for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 19, but was shut down for a week after experiencing lingering soreness.

The Dodgers also will get back Tyler Glasnow for the series against San Francisco. The right-hander is scheduled to start Wednesday after missing the past couple weeks due to back tightness.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 