Giants aim to end 3-game road slide, play the Rockies

San Francisco Giants (47-51, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (35-63, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-7, 3.47 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (1-3, 6.00 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -167, Rockies +140; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will attempt to stop a three-game road slide when they play the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 35-63 record overall and a 21-27 record in home games. Rockies hitters have a collective .401 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.

San Francisco has a 19-29 record on the road and a 47-51 record overall. The Giants have a 30-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Giants hold a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .270 for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 13-for-42 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman has 25 doubles and 13 home runs for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 12-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .237 batting average, 6.56 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Giants: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press