Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox meet in game 2 of series

Boston Red Sox (53-43, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (57-41, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (10-5, 5.32 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 6.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -134, Red Sox +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox.

Los Angeles has a 29-19 record in home games and a 57-41 record overall. The Dodgers have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .253.

Boston is 29-18 on the road and 53-43 overall. Red Sox hitters have a collective .425 slugging percentage to rank fifth in MLB.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Smith has 19 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 12-for-39 with two doubles, two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 18 doubles, four triples and 23 home runs for the Red Sox. Jarren Duran is 13-for-42 with five doubles, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.04 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: day-to-day (back), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee ), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press