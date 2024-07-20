Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw works 4 innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2nd rehab start

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw made a second rehab start in his bid to return from offseason left shoulder surgery, pitching four innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday night.

The 36-year old three-time NL Cy Young Award winner allowed six hits and three runs, all earned, with two strikeouts and no walks. He threw 49 strikes out his 67 pitches against Round Rock in Texas.

Kershaw has yet to pitch for the NL West-leading Dodgers in 2024 after signing a one-year contract for this season, with an option for a second year.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts seems to think Kershaw is getting close to rejoining the team.

“I’m excited,” Roberts said before the Dodgers game against Boston on Friday night. “I texted with him after his first one. If it goes well, there’s a real conversation that he could join us for his next turn.”

In his first rehab start since left shoulder surgery in November, Kershaw went three innings for Class A Rancho Cucamonga on June 19, but was shut down for a week after experiencing lingering soreness.

The injury-depleted Dodgers could use more depth in the starting rotation and it appears to be coming. Tyler Glasnow (back tightness) is expected to return to the starting rotation on Wednesday.

