Witt’s homer and Wacha’s seven scoreless innings lead Royals over White Sox, 7-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Michael Wacha pitched seven scoreless innings, Bobby Witt Jr. homered and drove in two runs and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 7-1 on Friday night.

Witt drove Chris Flexen’s inside fastball above the left field bullpen for his 17th homer in the first inning. Witt added an RBI in the third on the second of his three hits for a 2-0 lead.

Since June 24, Witt has hit safely in 17 of 19 games, batting .403 with 12 extra-base hits.

Wacha (7-6) allowed four hits and a walk, striking out seven. He is 6-2 in his last 10 starts, surrendering no more than three earned runs in each.

Michael Massey’s two-out, two-run single highlighted the Royals’ five-run fifth. Kansas City has won five of its last seven.

Flexen (2-9) threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on four hits and five walks. In 13 starts since his last win on May 8, he is 0-6.

Chicago’s Korey Lee hit his ninth homer in the eighth inning.

Brooks Baldwin singled in his first at-bat in his major league debut, as the White Sox lost their fifth straight.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Placed RHP Michael Soroka on the 15-day Injured List (retroactive to July 16) with a right shoulder strain.

Royals: Placed OF MJ Melendez on the 10-day Injured List (retroactive to July 15) with a left ankle sprain.

TRANSACTIONS

White Sox: signed free agent IF Nick Senzel, selected the contract of IF Brooks Baldwin, and recalled C Chuckie Robinson and RHP Steven Wilson, from Triple-A Charlotte, optioned IF Lenyn Sosa to Charlotte, and designated C Martin Maldonado and IF Danny Mendick for assignment, outrighting Mendick to Charlotte.

Royals: Recalled OF Drew Waters from Triple-A Omaha and designated RHP Nick Anderson for assignment.

UP NEXT

White Sox right-hander Jonathan Cannon (1-3, 4.41 ERA) opposes Royals right-hander Brady Singer (5-6, 3.20).

By MARC BOWMAN

Associated Press