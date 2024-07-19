Athletics play the Angels following Butler’s 3-home run game

Los Angeles Angels (41-55, fourth in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (37-61, fifth in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD; Athletics: JP Sears (6-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Angels -111, Athletics -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics play the Los Angeles Angels after Lawrence Butler hit three home runs on Sunday in an 18-3 win over the Phillies.

Oakland has gone 22-25 at home and 37-61 overall. The Athletics have a 24-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 19-26 record on the road and a 41-55 record overall. The Angels have gone 19-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Friday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with a .291 batting average, and has 18 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 36 walks and 62 RBI. Shea Langeliers is 11-for-40 with two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Logan O’Hoppe has 13 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 42 RBI for the Angels. Jo Adell is 6-for-30 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .267 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Angels: 5-5, .209 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Luis Guillorme: day-to-day (back), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (hand), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

