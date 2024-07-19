Red Sox play the Dodgers after Duran’s 4-hit game

Boston Red Sox (53-42, third in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (56-41, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (4-6, 4.18 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Dodgers: Gavin Stone (9-3, 3.26 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -139, Red Sox +118; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox play the Los Angeles Dodgers after Jarren Duran had four hits against the Royals on Sunday.

Los Angeles has a 28-19 record at home and a 56-41 record overall. Dodgers hitters have a collective .334 on-base percentage, the best percentage in the NL.

Boston has a 29-17 record in road games and a 53-42 record overall. The Red Sox have gone 25-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with a .316 batting average, and has 23 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 51 walks and 69 RBI. Teoscar Hernandez is 12-for-37 with three RBI over the last 10 games.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 16 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 52 RBI for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 12-for-37 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 3-7, .236 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Daniel Hudson: day-to-day (back), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 60-Day IL (tricep), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow/esophagus), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee ), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Justin Slaten: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press