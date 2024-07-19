Rockies play the Giants after Toglia’s 3-home run game

San Francisco Giants (47-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (34-63, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (5-4, 4.08 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Rockies: Cal Quantrill (6-7, 4.13 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -165, Rockies +139; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the San Francisco Giants after Mike Toglia hit three home runs on Sunday in an 8-5 win over the Mets.

Colorado has a 34-63 record overall and a 20-27 record at home. The Rockies have a 19-44 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

San Francisco has a 19-28 record on the road and a 47-50 record overall. The Giants have a 17-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the seventh time this season. The Giants lead the season series 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .272 for the Rockies. Brenton Doyle is 12-for-34 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman leads the Giants with a .235 batting average, and has 24 doubles, 13 home runs, 41 walks and 43 RBI. Heliot Ramos is 13-for-41 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .237 batting average, 6.35 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Giants: 5-5, .227 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (rib), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press