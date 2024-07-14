Rafael Devers’ long HR breaks a seat in right field and Red Sox take series with 5-4 win over Royals

BOSTON (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer that broke a seat deep in right field at Fenway Park, Dominic Smith also had a two-run shot and the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 5-4 on Sunday to take the series.

The Red Sox won their second straight after losing the opener. Boston improved to a major league-best 9-3 in July and is 20-8 since June 12.

All-Star Devers sent a first-inning slider from Brady Singer (5-6) with an estimated exit velocity of 114.7 mph a projected 439 feet, crashing into the top of a seat and loosening up the top support. The Red Sox posted a “ Fenway Facilities Incident Report ” that had a picture of the broken red seat on their social media sites.

Adam Frazier opened the game with a homer into the Royals’ bullpen and All-Star Salvador Perez, who was selected for his ninth Midsummer Classic, added a solo shot into the Green Monster seats for Kansas City.

First-time All-Star Jarren Duran had four hits for the Red Sox, who improved to a majors’ best 15-1 on Sundays. Boston enters the All-Star break surprisingly 4 ½ games out of first in the AL East after finishing in the basement three of the last four years.

Brayan Bello (10-5) overcame his struggles at home, going 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and seven hits. He had posted a 6.55 ERA in his seven starts in Fenway.

Kenley Jansen got the final six outs, striking out three, for his 19th save, the 439th of his career. He gave up a run in the ninth but got Nick Loftin to ground out with a runner on second to end it.

Smith’s shot went an estimated 431 feet, traveling over Boston’s bullpen to make it 4-1 in the second. He added a key RBI single that made it 5-3 in the seventh.

Singer had allowed just one run in each of his previous four starts but was tagged for four runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.

The Royals go into the break with 52 victories, three off the most before the All-Star Game in team history behind the 1973 club.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: OF MJ Melendez limped out of the game with a sprained left ankle after beating out a fielder’s choice grounder that drove in a run in the fourth. … C Perez was the DH for the second straight game after leaving Friday’s early due to cramping.

Red Sox: OF Tyler O’Neill was back in the lineup after getting Saturday off.

UP NEXT

Royals: Begin a nine-game homestand following the All-Star break, starting with the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Red Sox: Open a six-game road trip after the break, with the first of three at the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

BY KEN POWTAK

Associated Press