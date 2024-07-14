Jose Buttó thrives in relief as Mets beat Rockies 7-3 View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Buttó continued to thrive out of the bullpen Saturday, throwing 2 2/3 innings of solid relief and earning the win as the New York Mets beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3 to tie a season-high by moving four games over .500.

Francisco Lindor provided insurance with a three-run homer in the eighth as the Mets (49-45) climbed four games over .500 for the first time since they were 12-8 on April 20.

Buttó (4-3) is 3-0 with one save in four relief appearances since being promoted from Triple-A Syracuse on July 2. He made just 15 relief appearances as a professional prior to his recall.

Buttó got eight outs within the first seven batters he faced Saturday — the right-hander relieved Christian Scott in the fifth and induced Elias Díaz to hit into an inning-ending double play — before opening the eighth by allowing a single to Ezequiel Tovar and walking Ryan McMahon.

Dedniel Núñez got Diaz to hit into a double play and retired Brenton Doyle on a pop-up before throwing a perfect ninth inning to earn his first career save and become the ninth Mets pitcher with a save this season.

The Mets scored four times in the second via a two-run throwing error by Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers and Jeff McNeil’s two-run double.

Jake Cave and Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies off Mets rookie Christian Scott, who remained winless as a big leaguer after allowing three runs in 4 1/3 innings. He is the fourth Mets pitcher to open his career without a victory in his first eight starts and the first since John Pacella in 1979-80.

The Rockies’ Ryan Feltner (1-9) surrendered four runs (three earned) in 3 2/3 innings. He is 0-8 with a 5.73 ERA in 16 starts since earning his lone win April 12.

Rockies: OF Nolan Jones (lower back strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Friday. It’s the second stint on the IL with a back injury this season for Jones, who missed 41 games from April 29 through June 14. To replace Jones on the roster, the Rockies recalled OF Sean Bouchard from Triple-A Albuquerque. … Colorado also recalled RHP Angel Chivilli from Double-A Hartford and optioned RHP Tanner Gordon to Albuquerque. Gordon took the loss Friday and has a 10.61 ERA in his first two big league starts.

Mets: RHP Drew Smith (right elbow) underwent a full Tommy John surgery with an internal brace procedure Friday and will likely be out until 2026. Smith, an impending free agent, last pitched June 23 and went 1-1 with two saves and a 3.06 ERA this season.

The teams conclude the first half Sunday afternoon, when Rockies RHP Germán Márquez (season debut) returns from Tommy John surgery to oppose Mets LHP Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.91 ERA). Márquez last pitched for Colorado on April 26, 2023.

