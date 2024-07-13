Dodgers meet the Tigers with 1-0 series lead

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-39, first in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (45-50, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, four strikeouts); Tigers: Keider Montero (1-2, 4.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -135, Tigers +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 22-24 record at home and a 45-50 record overall. The Tigers have a 32-6 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles has gone 28-20 on the road and 56-39 overall. The Dodgers have the top team slugging percentage in the NL at .434.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has 19 doubles, five triples and 17 home runs while hitting .266 for the Tigers. Colt Keith is 13-for-35 with two triples and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 23 doubles, three triples and 28 home runs for the Dodgers. Teoscar Hernandez is 13-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .235 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee ), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press