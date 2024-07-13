Los Angeles Angels face the Seattle Mariners Saturday

Seattle Mariners (52-44, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (39-55, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (7-6, 3.39 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 109 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (4-7, 3.87 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -161, Angels +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

Los Angeles has a 39-55 record overall and a 20-29 record at home. The Angels have gone 15-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Seattle has a 52-44 record overall and a 22-26 record in road games. The Mariners are 25-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Mariners are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Adell ranks fourth on the Angels with 22 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and 14 home runs). Willie Calhoun is 6-for-26 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 34 RBI while hitting .264 for the Mariners. Cal Raleigh is 13-for-40 with a double and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .235 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (hand), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (abductor), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press