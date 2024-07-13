Giants face the Twins with 1-0 series lead

Minnesota Twins (53-41, second in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (46-49, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Giants: Hayden Birdsong (1-0, 4.40 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -148, Giants +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Minnesota Twins, leading the series 1-0.

San Francisco has a 46-49 record overall and a 27-21 record at home. The Giants have a 30-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Minnesota has a 53-41 record overall and a 26-23 record on the road. The Twins have gone 35-16 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 43 RBI for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 14-for-40 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 16 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 19-for-37 with five doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .219 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Twins: 6-4, .304 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Giants: Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Martin: 10-Day IL (oblique), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (abductor), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press