Athletics bring 1-0 series advantage over Phillies into game 2

Oakland Athletics (36-60, fifth in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (61-33, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Mitch Spence (5-5, 4.29 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Phillies: Tyler Phillips (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -191, Athletics +160; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics face the Philadelphia Phillies leading the series 1-0.

Philadelphia is 61-33 overall and 36-15 in home games. The Phillies are 26-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Oakland is 36-60 overall and 14-35 on the road. The Athletics have hit 112 total home runs to rank seventh in the majors.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber has eight doubles and 19 home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 16-for-41 with six home runs over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads Oakland with 18 home runs while slugging .536. Lawrence Butler is 10-for-32 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by two runs

Athletics: 6-4, .253 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler: day-to-day (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press