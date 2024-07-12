Giants play the Twins in first of 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (53-40, second in the AL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (45-49, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (6-5, 3.29 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Giants: Kyle Harrison (4-4, 4.24 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -136, Giants +115; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants open a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

San Francisco has a 26-21 record in home games and a 45-49 record overall. The Giants are 29-5 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Minnesota is 26-22 in road games and 53-40 overall. The Twins are fourth in MLB play with 114 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heliot Ramos has 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 45 RBI while hitting .300 for the Giants. Patrick Bailey is 11-for-38 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Carlos Correa has 16 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs while hitting .310 for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 17-for-39 with seven doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Twins: 7-3, .300 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Austin Martin: 10-Day IL (oblique), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (abductor), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press