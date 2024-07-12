Dodgers enter matchup with the Tigers on losing streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (55-39, first in the NL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (45-49, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: James Paxton (7-2, 4.24 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.37 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 132 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -137, Dodgers +116; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a four-game losing streak, play the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has a 45-49 record overall and a 22-23 record at home. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.92 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Los Angeles has a 55-39 record overall and a 27-20 record in road games. The Dodgers have the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colt Keith has nine doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Tigers. Justyn-Henry Malloy is 9-for-34 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 22 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs and 66 RBI for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 12-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Dodgers: 3-7, .234 batting average, 7.43 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee ), Max Muncy: 60-Day IL (oblique), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (hip), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (hand), Joe Kelly: 60-Day IL (posterior), Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ryan Brasier: 60-Day IL (calf), Connor Brogdon: 60-Day IL (foot), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press