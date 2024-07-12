Mariners bring road win streak into game against the Angels

Seattle Mariners (52-43, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (38-55, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Bryan Woo (0-0); Angels: Tyler Anderson (8-8, 2.81 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mariners -152, Angels +127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners visit the Los Angeles Angels looking to extend a four-game road winning streak.

Los Angeles has a 38-55 record overall and a 19-29 record in home games. The Angels have a 20-47 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Seattle is 52-43 overall and 22-25 on the road. The Mariners rank seventh in the AL with 106 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Mariners hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 14 home runs, 41 walks and 44 RBI while hitting .233 for the Angels. Logan O’Hoppe is 11-for-35 with a double, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez has a .259 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has nine doubles and nine home runs. Cal Raleigh is 12-for-41 with five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .208 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .232 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jo Adell: day-to-day (illness), Luis Rengifo: 10-Day IL (hand), Andrew Wantz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kelvin Caceres: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (meniscus), Robert William Stephenson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Dominic Canzone: 10-Day IL (abductor), Bryan Woo: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Sam Haggerty: 60-Day IL (achilles), Matt Brash: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Kowar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press