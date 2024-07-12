Athletics visit the Phillies to open 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (35-60, fifth in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (61-32, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Hogan Harris (0-0); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-3, 2.58 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Phillies -286, Athletics +231; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Oakland Athletics to begin a three-game series.

Philadelphia is 36-14 in home games and 61-32 overall. The Phillies have the best team ERA in the NL at 3.21.

Oakland has gone 13-35 in road games and 35-60 overall. The Athletics have a 21-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with a .298 batting average, and has 20 doubles, 20 home runs, 48 walks and 58 RBI. Trea Turner is 19-for-42 with six home runs and 17 RBI over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 18 home runs while slugging .538. Shea Langeliers is 11-for-42 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .278 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Athletics: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler: day-to-day (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (index finger), J.T. Realmuto: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Rucker: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Covey: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Tyler Soderstrom: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press