Red Sox and Athletics meet, winner claims 3-game series

Oakland Athletics (35-59, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (50-41, third in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Medina (2-3, 4.37 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Red Sox: Tanner Houck (7-6, 2.68 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Red Sox -220, Athletics +181; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Boston has a 50-41 record overall and a 21-24 record in home games. The Red Sox are ninth in the majors with 106 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Oakland has a 13-34 record on the road and a 35-59 record overall. The Athletics have a 22-9 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Red Sox are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 21 home runs while slugging .587. Masataka Yoshida is 11-for-39 with a double, a home run and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 18 home runs while slugging .544. Shea Langeliers is 11-for-42 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .249 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by one run

Athletics: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Dany Jimenez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Abraham Toro: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Wood: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Paul Blackburn: 60-Day IL (foot), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (elbow), Esteury Ruiz: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darell Hernaiz: 60-Day IL (ankle), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press